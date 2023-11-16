City by City: Virginia, Hayward, Cloquet

Virginia, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is offering new mental health training for local front-line workers. The training is free for veterans, law enforcement, medical staff and those providing support and care. The Unmasking Mental Health training event will be held on January 16 and 17 at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. The sessions are identical and they are hosted over two days to allow different workers to attend.

Hayward, WI- Retreat Home Furniture is hosting a free outerwear shopping day on December 10. Families with children in need of winter gear have until December 1 to sign up. During the shopping day, there will be a variety of gear in several sizes for children to try on and take home.

Cloquet, MN- DEED has awarded a local business an expansion grant. Upper Lakes Foods is a full-service food distributor that serves the entire upper Midwest. Their proposed project would expand the facility by adding a 7,000-square-foot freezer building. DEED awarded the company $225,000. The total project is expected to cost $2.7 million and create 11 jobs within the first three years.

