Christmas City Express gears up for Holiday Season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Christmas City Express is getting ready to bring families aboard during the holiday season.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad’s seasonal train ride takes passengers on a 30-minute trip that goes along the shore of Lake Superior.

However, the event begins off the tracks at the Duluth Depot where a reading of the Christmas City Express Story is held, along with caroling, hot chocolate, and cookies.

The story is a Duluth twist on a holiday classic, bringing back memories for all of those who get a chance to hop on board.

”What I’m seeing now is kids that came here with their parents are now, all this time later, bringing their children, and to see that generational tradition be ingrained in a family is just a beautiful thing,” said Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler.

According to the NSSR, Santa is a part of the show so kids are encouraged to bring letters for Mr. Claus.

The train is set to run for the four weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sundays) after Thanksgiving but for more information on reservations and tickets click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.