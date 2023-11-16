Christmas City Express gears up for Holiday Season

The North Shore Scenic Railroad's Christmas City Express runs during the four weekends between...
The North Shore Scenic Railroad's Christmas City Express runs during the four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Christmas City Express is getting ready to bring families aboard during the holiday season.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad’s seasonal train ride takes passengers on a 30-minute trip that goes along the shore of Lake Superior.

However, the event begins off the tracks at the Duluth Depot where a reading of the Christmas City Express Story is held, along with caroling, hot chocolate, and cookies.

The story is a Duluth twist on a holiday classic, bringing back memories for all of those who get a chance to hop on board.

”What I’m seeing now is kids that came here with their parents are now, all this time later, bringing their children, and to see that generational tradition be ingrained in a family is just a beautiful thing,” said Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler.

According to the NSSR, Santa is a part of the show so kids are encouraged to bring letters for Mr. Claus.

The train is set to run for the four weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sundays) after Thanksgiving but for more information on reservations and tickets click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth

Latest News

Maurices headquarters in Duluth, MN
Maurice’s Gives Back to Duluth Community with Gift Bags
Minnesotans donate millions for "Give to the Max Day"
Gotta be Superior Tourism
‘Snowperior’ aims to be a Wisconsin tourist attraction this winter
Bob Rich's family celebrates 65th year of the Christmas City of the North Parade