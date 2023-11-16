Car accident leaves 1 teen dead, another in critical condition

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ORR, MN. (Northern News Now) - One teen is dead and another teen is in critical condition following a car accident near Orr, Minnesota.

Officers responded to a report of a car accident at 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

A car was traveling westbound on Nett Lake Road southwest of Orr when it went off the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Authorities found two teenage boys in the car.

The teen driving was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenaged passenger was taken by helicopter to a Duluth hospital in serious condition.

Authorities suspect the car was speeding before the crash.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the teenage boys have not been released yet.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Hunter joined Lift Bridge Operator Dave Campbell for a quick ride up and down.
Hunter goes up in Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road

Latest News

Victory Choir to host song for Alzheimer's awareness.
The power of music: Duluth choir brings awareness to Alzheimer’s
Duluth's Victory Chorus raises awareness for Alzheimer's
Maurices collaborates with the College of Saint Scholastica for Thanksgiving
Superior Wis. trademarks "Snowperior" in hopes of bringing in more winter tourism.