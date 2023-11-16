Car accident leaves 1 teen dead, another in critical condition

NEAR ORR, MN. (Northern News Now) - One teen is dead and another teen is in critical condition following a car accident near Orr, Minnesota.

Officers responded to a report of a car accident at 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

A car was traveling westbound on Nett Lake Road southwest of Orr when it went off the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Authorities found two teenage boys in the car.

The teen driving was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenaged passenger was taken by helicopter to a Duluth hospital in serious condition.

Authorities suspect the car was speeding before the crash.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the teenage boys have not been released yet.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.