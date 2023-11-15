Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year, thanks to turkeys

FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.
FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paying for Thanksgiving dinner won’t be as painful this year as it was in years past.

It is getting less expensive, thanks to lower turkey prices and cooling inflation

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a Thanksgiving meal of 12 classic items for 10 people will cost $61.17 on average. That is a 4.5% drop from last year’s record-high average of $64.05; however, it is still up 25% from 2019.

The cheaper Thanksgiving meal this year is due in large part to the falling prices of the most expensive item on the plate, the turkey itself.

A 16-pound turkey costs $27.35 on average, down more than 5.5% from last year, and the American Farm Bureau Federation said the prices of turkeys are expected to drop even further.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth

Latest News

Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
drop bank accounts
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported