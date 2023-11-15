Student Safety: Duluth police hold school bus stop arm violation outreach event

92 violations so far this year
Student Safety: Duluth police hold school bus stop arm violation outreach event
Student Safety: Duluth police hold school bus stop arm violation outreach event(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police in Duluth are urging people to be extra cautious around school buses on the road.

There’s been a major increase in drivers failing to stop when students get on or off the bus.

It’s called a stop arm violation.

School bus driver Bryan Kent has been behind the wheel for most of his working days.

During his close to 30 years as a school bus driver, safety is always a top priority.

“You’ve got to be diligent. Making sure you’re checking your traffic before you’re opening the door,” said Bryan Kent, a school bus driver with Voyageur Bus Company.

Now the danger for Duluth students who step off the bus has increased due to stop arm violations.

“Last year, for the whole year we had 64 school bus stop arm violations called in. This year already we’re up to 92,” said Officer Jim Forsyth, West Community Officer for Duluth Police Department.

Forsyth took to the streets Wednesday on an empty school bus for an educational outreach effort, pulling over people who didn’t stop for the bus, letting them off with a warning.

“If that was your child crossing the street, you would want every driver to stop and give adequate room,” Forsyth said.

Forsyth said one reason for the increase is people aren’t focused enough on simply driving when they’re in the car.

“I think we’re just stressed out with a lot more distractions when we’re driving. I think it’s very important that we need to we need to put those distractions down and concentrate on what we’re doing,” Forsyth said.

During their educational outreach effort Wednesday, police stopped two people for stop arm violations in about ten minutes.

According to police officials, drivers should slow down if they see a bus with flashing yellow lights.

That way they will be prepared to stop as soon as the stop arm on the bus flips out.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth

Latest News

Nonprofits in Damiano Center
Duluth non-profits hope 15th annual Give to the Max Day delivers big on donations
As COVID cases decline, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said she hopes more people will return to...
Free parking available during Christmas City of the North Parade
Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
Nottingham Panthers Adam Johnson Memorial Game Graphic
Adam Johnson Memorial Game to be free on YouTube
Tom Tiffany and Pete Stauber
Northland Representatives Tom Tiffany, Pete Stauber cast differing votes on spending bill