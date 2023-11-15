Operation Christmas Child to wrap up this week so gift boxes can be shipped overseas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Duluth, a Sunday school transformed into Santa’s workshop to prepare for Operation Christmas Child.

“Packing shoeboxes that are sent around the world as special gifts for children,” said Joy Hooper of St. John’s Free Lutheran Church in Duluth.

The shoeboxes make the season bright for little ones in need in developing nations.

“South America, Africa, Asia and some European countries,” said Hooper.

Some items that are commonplace to Americans are hard to come by in other places.

“Hygenic items like soap, toothbrushes, washcloths, school supplies, crayons, pencils, pencil sharpeners and pads of paper,” said Hooper.

But, no liquids, medicines, toothpaste or war-themed toys. Other toys are welcome. Soccer balls are especially coveted overseas. Tyreke White helped the little kids pack the shoeboxes for several reasons.

“Well, one, it’s the fact we’re giving to some kids and that’s what’s important, the gift of giving,” said White.

The window for donations lasts from November 13-20, whether it’s a donation of supplies, toys or money for shipping the shoeboxes internationally. The shipping happens this week.

“There are collection sites all over,” said Hooper. Sites run from Aitkin to Washburn and Biwabik to Hayward.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child and the drop-off sites in the Northland visit Operation Christmas Child | Shoebox Outreach of Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org)

