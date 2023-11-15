Northland Representatives Tom Tiffany, Pete Stauber cast differing votes on spending bill

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The House voted in favor of a spending bill Tuesday that would prevent a government shutdown.

Northern Wisconsin Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany voted against the measure, which he called a continuation of the status quo.

“I did not come to Congress to continue the failed status quo of excessive spending. Credit rating agencies are warning that America is in a very unstable financial state – it’s time for Washington to wake up and start making the same kind of tough choices Wisconsin families and small businesses have to make every single day.”

Northern Minnesota Republican Congressman Pete Stauber voted in favor of the measure.

Northern News Now reached out for a statement on Stauber’s vote but has not yet heard back.

