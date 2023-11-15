Mild weather the next couple of days before a return to average on Friday
WEDNESDAY: Today will feature mostly sunny skies and mild weather with a high of 52 and upper 40′s to low 50′s region wide. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be windy and mostly cloudy with more mild weather on the way with a high of 56. A cold front will roll through in the afternoon from west to east, dropping temps into the 20′s and 30′s by the late afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower Thursday evening.
FRIDAY: Friday sees high pressure take over again with seasonable weather and a high of 38 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the W at 10-15 MPH.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with sunny skies on Saturday and a high of 43 and partly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 40 degrees.
