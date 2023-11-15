Mild weather the next couple of days before a return to average on Friday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature mostly sunny skies and mild weather with a high of 52 and upper 40′s to low 50′s region wide. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-15 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be windy and mostly cloudy with more mild weather on the way with a high of 56. A cold front will roll through in the afternoon from west to east, dropping temps into the 20′s and 30′s by the late afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower Thursday evening.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday sees high pressure take over again with seasonable weather and a high of 38 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the W at 10-15 MPH.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with sunny skies on Saturday and a high of 43 and partly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 40 degrees.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 14, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Warm weather continues through much of the week
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 11/14/23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 11/14/23
Northern News Now
Mild weather persists with windy conditions today