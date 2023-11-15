Iron Range Conference to see new members in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One of the Northland’s many high school conferences will see some changes in 2024.

Ely and Two Harbors joining the Iron Range Conference, while Rock Ridge will be leaving the conference.

Ely is currently in the Arrowhead Conference, and Two Harbors is in the Lake Superior Conference.

In their new conference, Ely and Two Harbors will compete against Chisholm, Deer River, Greenway, International Falls and Mesabi East.

The Iron Range Conference will soon feature Ely and Two Harbors boys and girls basketball, as well as Ely Volleyball.

In addition, the conference is adding boys and girls golf beginning in 2024. Boys golf has not been offered in the Iron Range Conference since 1978, and it will be the first time the conference offers girls golf.

