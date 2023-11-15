Hunter goes up in Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge

Hunter joined Lift Bridge Operator Dave Campbell for a quick ride up and down.
Hunter joined Lift Bridge Operator Dave Campbell for a quick ride up and down.(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Aerial Lift Bridge is an iconic symbol of Duluth and the Twin Ports.

Ever since he was a young kid hanging out in Brimson, Hunter has always wanted to go up on the bridge.

This week, he finally fulfilled his dream. 



