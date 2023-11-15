Free parking available during Christmas City of the North Parade

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Parade participants and spectators will again find plenty of free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday, November 17.

Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at various ramps and lots.

Parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.

The free ramps and lots are the following:

Fourth Avenue Auto Park - 402 W. Michigan Street

Duluth Transportation Center - 228 W. Michigan Street

Civic Center Ramp - 410 W. First Street

Tech Village Ramp - 10 E. First Street

HART Ramp - 122 E. Superior Street

Medical District Ramp - 302 E. First Street

Fitger’s - 600 E. Superior Street

Phoenix Parking Lot - 98 N. 4th Ave West

St. Luke’s Lakeview Ramp - 1001 East Superior Street

St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot - 119 N. 12th Ave East

St. Luke’s Building A Patient Lot - 1015 E First Street

First & First Parking Lot - First Avenue East and First Street

In addition to the ramps, parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.

You can find traffic changes here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.