Free parking available during Christmas City of the North Parade
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Parade participants and spectators will again find plenty of free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday, November 17.
Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at various ramps and lots.
Parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.
The free ramps and lots are the following:
- Fourth Avenue Auto Park - 402 W. Michigan Street
- Duluth Transportation Center - 228 W. Michigan Street
- Civic Center Ramp - 410 W. First Street
- Tech Village Ramp - 10 E. First Street
- HART Ramp - 122 E. Superior Street
- Medical District Ramp - 302 E. First Street
- Fitger’s - 600 E. Superior Street
- Phoenix Parking Lot - 98 N. 4th Ave West
- St. Luke’s Lakeview Ramp - 1001 East Superior Street
- St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot - 119 N. 12th Ave East
- St. Luke’s Building A Patient Lot - 1015 E First Street
- First & First Parking Lot - First Avenue East and First Street
In addition to the ramps, parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.
You can find traffic changes here.
