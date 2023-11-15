Free parking available during Christmas City of the North Parade

As COVID cases decline, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said she hopes more people will return to...
As COVID cases decline, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said she hopes more people will return to work and visit downtown.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Parade participants and spectators will again find plenty of free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday, November 17.

Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at various ramps and lots.

Parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.

The free ramps and lots are the following:

  • Fourth Avenue Auto Park - 402 W. Michigan Street
  • Duluth Transportation Center - 228 W. Michigan Street
  • Civic Center Ramp - 410 W. First Street
  • Tech Village Ramp - 10 E. First Street
  • HART Ramp - 122 E. Superior Street
  • Medical District Ramp - 302 E. First Street
  • Fitger’s - 600 E. Superior Street
  • Phoenix Parking Lot - 98 N. 4th Ave West
  • St. Luke’s Lakeview Ramp - 1001 East Superior Street
  • St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot - 119 N. 12th Ave East
  • St. Luke’s Building A Patient Lot - 1015 E First Street
  • First & First Parking Lot - First Avenue East and First Street

You can find traffic changes here.

