Duluth non-profits hope 15th annual Give to the Max Day delivers big on donations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since beginning in 2009, Minnesotans have donated nearly $400 million to non-profits on Give to the Max Day.

Thursday marks the 15th annual Give to the Max Day.

Although trends have seen a decline in donations over the last few years, many nonprofits in Duluth are hoping this year turns things around.

Many nonprofits say Give to the Max Day is crucial to their overall fundraising for the entire year.

The Executive Director of the Damiano Center Seth Currier said the timing of donations from Give to the Max Day come at the perfect time.

“We’re heading into winter and so there’s more needs that happen in the winter,” said Currier. “People need to have warm clothes, they need to have warm socks, they need warm food, they, you know, it’s a time where it’s the stakes are a little dire.”

Early giving began on Nov. 1 and some non-profits including the Damiano Center and Mentor North said they have already raised thousands of dollars.

