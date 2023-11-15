Duluth non-profits hope 15th annual Give to the Max Day delivers big on donations

Nonprofits in Damiano Center
Nonprofits in Damiano Center(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since beginning in 2009, Minnesotans have donated nearly $400 million to non-profits on Give to the Max Day.

Thursday marks the 15th annual Give to the Max Day.

Although trends have seen a decline in donations over the last few years, many nonprofits in Duluth are hoping this year turns things around.

Many nonprofits say Give to the Max Day is crucial to their overall fundraising for the entire year.

The Executive Director of the Damiano Center Seth Currier said the timing of donations from Give to the Max Day come at the perfect time.

“We’re heading into winter and so there’s more needs that happen in the winter,” said Currier. “People need to have warm clothes, they need to have warm socks, they need warm food, they, you know, it’s a time where it’s the stakes are a little dire.”

Early giving began on Nov. 1 and some non-profits including the Damiano Center and Mentor North said they have already raised thousands of dollars.

Search for a charity to donate to here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth

Latest News

As COVID cases decline, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said she hopes more people will return to...
Free parking available during Christmas City of the North Parade
Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
Nottingham Panthers Adam Johnson Memorial Game Graphic
Adam Johnson Memorial Game to be free on YouTube
Tom Tiffany and Pete Stauber
Northland Representatives Tom Tiffany, Pete Stauber cast differing votes on spending bill