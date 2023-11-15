Deer harvest down in northern Minnesota

Deer
Deer(WVVA News)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Deer season is more than halfway over in Minnesota, and the Department of Natural Resources says it has a fairly good idea about this year’s harvest numbers.

“We’re down about 15-percent statewide on harvest after the opening weekend,” said Todd Froberg, the DNR’s Big Game Program Supervisor.

The southern part of the state isn’t too far off from the five-year mean, but population decreases up north are much more glaring.

Specifically, the northeast and northwest parts of the state are down 35-percent and 22-percent, respectively, from the five-year mean.

Froberg pins it on inclement weather patterns over the last two years.

“[It’s been] one of the snowiest decades. So it’s had a huge impact and you know, it makes deer susceptible to predators,”

He says when there’s snow on the ground, deer have a harder time camouflaging. That difficulty has reflected in smaller populations, and therefore, smaller harvests.

“They’ve been struggling, we’ve been trying to grow the population in a lot of parts in northeastern Minnesota, and it just has not responded like it has in the past,” he said.

It’s not cause for concern, as these ebbs and flows are natural; for the hunter, though, it does impact the way they go about their season.

“We’ve offered less permits in there so you know, expecting a decline in harvest is acceptable,” he said.

Whether it’s by lowering bag limits or limiting licenses, there will likely be more done to help the slight dip in population rebound.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
Christmas City of the North Parade
Traffic changes to take effect Friday for Christmas City of the North Parade
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
The Christmas City of the North Parade is Friday, but the Northwestern High School Band has...
Northwestern High School Band takes part in Christmas City Parade for 65 years