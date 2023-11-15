City by City: Duluth, Red Cliff, Virginia

City by City: Duluth, Red Cliff, Virginia
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth- A new partnership is available to people working toward their GED. Duluth Adult Education offers a free GED Prep program. The program allows those over 18 to work one-on-one with a teacher to study and make a plan that is fit for their needs. There are in-person and online options as well as day and night openings. Duluth Schools also has a new partnership with the YMCA to offer free childcare to those in the DEA GED program. Childcare will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Red Cliff- The Kids Christmas Fundraiser and Toy Drive is Sunday, Nov. 19 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. There will be BINGO for attendees in addition to the toy drive. All toys must be new and unwrapped and they will go directly back to families in the community. A date has not been set yet for gift distribution. Food donations can be made for the fundraiser by 11:30 a.m.

Chisholm, MN- The Holiday Market and Chamber Expo will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at businesses all around Chisholm. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and craft makers will have pop-up shops at local businesses and restaurants. Shoppers will receive stamps at each stop, and anyone who collects all the stamps can enter for a cash prize from the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hayward, Superior, Virginia

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

Hunter joined Lift Bridge Operator Dave Campbell for a quick ride up and down.
Hunter goes up in Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge
Christmas City of the North Parade
Traffic changes to take effect Friday for Christmas City of the North Parade
The Christmas City of the North Parade is Friday, but the Northwestern High School Band has...
Northwestern High School Band takes part in Christmas City Parade for 65 years
Rock Ridge hockey team raise money for Katie.
Iron Range hockey team raises thousands after a car crash leaves teammate hospitalized