City by City: Duluth, Red Cliff, Virginia

Duluth- A new partnership is available to people working toward their GED. Duluth Adult Education offers a free GED Prep program. The program allows those over 18 to work one-on-one with a teacher to study and make a plan that is fit for their needs. There are in-person and online options as well as day and night openings. Duluth Schools also has a new partnership with the YMCA to offer free childcare to those in the DEA GED program. Childcare will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Red Cliff- The Kids Christmas Fundraiser and Toy Drive is Sunday, Nov. 19 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. There will be BINGO for attendees in addition to the toy drive. All toys must be new and unwrapped and they will go directly back to families in the community. A date has not been set yet for gift distribution. Food donations can be made for the fundraiser by 11:30 a.m.

Chisholm, MN- The Holiday Market and Chamber Expo will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at businesses all around Chisholm. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and craft makers will have pop-up shops at local businesses and restaurants. Shoppers will receive stamps at each stop, and anyone who collects all the stamps can enter for a cash prize from the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce.

