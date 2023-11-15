Adam Johnson Memorial Game to be free on YouTube

November 18, 1 p.m. Central Time
Nottingham Panthers Adam Johnson Memorial Game Graphic
Nottingham Panthers Adam Johnson Memorial Game Graphic(Nottingham Panthers)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Nottingham Panthers announced the Adam Johnson Memorial Game will be broadcast for free on YouTube.

On Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m. Nottingham time (1 p.m. Central time) the Panthers will host Manchester Storm at the Motorpoint Arena.

The Nottingham Panthers say it will be a “game that will celebrate the life of Adam.”

The broadcast will be free to watch on YouTube.

The Panthers will publish a link to watch shortly before the game.

Here is a link for the Nottingham Panthers YouTube page.

Because the broadcast will be free, the Panthers are asking people to donate the Love For Hibbing and Hockey Memorial on Go Fund Me.

As of publishing this article the fundraiser recently passed $100,000.

