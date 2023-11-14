Warm weather continues through much of the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly clear skies and breezy winds. Tonight the winds will calm down quite a bit. We will have northwest winds 4-8mph. The skies will clear up as well, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20′s and 30′s tonight.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have high pressure in place to bring sunny skies! Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: An area of low pressure will slide in from the Dakotas on Thursday. This will bring a few clouds, mild temperatures, breezy winds, and a chance of light snow for some. The best chance of showers will be later in the day and from the Iron Range and north with only a light dusting expected. Folks to the south, like the Ports, will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with southwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 40mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies! A departing low will pull some colder in from Canada, so highs will be held to the 30′s. Winds will be out of the west 5-15mph, calming down after 5pm. Temperatures during the parade will be in the mid-30′s and feel like mid-20′s with the breeze, so bundle up!

