Warm weather continues through much of the week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly clear skies and breezy winds. Tonight the winds will calm down quite a bit. We will have northwest winds 4-8mph. The skies will clear up as well, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20′s and 30′s tonight.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have high pressure in place to bring sunny skies! Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: An area of low pressure will slide in from the Dakotas on Thursday. This will bring a few clouds, mild temperatures, breezy winds, and a chance of light snow for some. The best chance of showers will be later in the day and from the Iron Range and north with only a light dusting expected. Folks to the south, like the Ports, will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with southwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 40mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies! A departing low will pull some colder in from Canada, so highs will be held to the 30′s. Winds will be out of the west 5-15mph, calming down after 5pm. Temperatures during the parade will be in the mid-30′s and feel like mid-20′s with the breeze, so bundle up!

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Bad crash closes rural road in Carlton County
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

Northern News Now Morning Forecast 11/14/23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 11/14/23
Northern News Now
Mild weather persists with windy conditions today
PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 13, PM WEATHER
Tomorrow's Highs
Mild & breezy start to the week