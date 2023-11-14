Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East

The liberal Democrats also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A small group of House Democrats, led by ‘The ‘Squad,’ renewed their calls Monday for a ceasefire in the Middle East. They also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now,” said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) with a crowd of other liberal lawmakers standing beside her outside the Capitol Monday night. The group said the war between Israel and Hamas should immediately stop.

“My colleagues must recognize our shared humanity, the value of human life. There are millions of people across our country right now who are horrified watching the government support collective punishment of Palestinians,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) who is the only Palestinian member of Congress.

Tlaib, who was recently censured for making antisemitic statements, criticized Israel’s government as well as President Joe Biden. Tlaib claimed the president is not paying attention to what she says most people want.

“President Biden, I hope you’re listening. I’m consistent in telling this over and over again. You must listen to the voices of the majority of Americans who are calling for a ceasefire now,” Tlaib said.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear the White House’s position on the ongoing conflict.

“The loss of a single innocent life is a tragedy, whether it’s a Palestinian civilian, an Israeli civilian or anyone else. And we grieve for every innocent [person] who is lost. At the same time, we will continue to stand behind the proposition that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” said Sullivan.

After the press conference, Gray Television’s National Correspondent Josh Rultenberg tried to speak with two members of ‘The Squad,’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but they refused to answer questions about the October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

Future aid for Israel remains up in the air. The federal government is set to run out of money at the end of the week and the current proposals to keep the lights on do not include any money for the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected to march in support of Israel and against antisemitism on Tuesday in Washington.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

City of Superior trademarks 'Wisconsin's Winter Capital'
Eveleth fire needs 2 million gallons of water to put out fire after downtown building is destroyed
The 23rd annual Festival of Trees is back in Virginia.
City by City: Hayward, Superior, Virginia
Eveleth water tower
Eveleth fire required two million gallons of water, city reassures water supply is not running low
Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, was killed in a training exercise when his helicopter went...
Mankato solider among 5 service members killed in helicopter crash over the Mediterranean