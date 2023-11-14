Superior School Board adopts new elementary school boundaries

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In April, the Lake Superior School Board voted to consolidate the Lake Superior Elementary School.

Since then they have been preparing for the the 2024-25 school year with the help of local residents.

RELATED: Superior School District wants community feedback on school boundaries

During a Monday board meeting on Nov. 13, the board announced Option 1 (Below) as their newly reconfigured elementary school boundaries.

Superior School District Elementary Boundaries - Option 1
Superior School District Elementary Boundaries - Option 1(Superior School District)

Adjusted areas that were voted on by the board.

● NL01 and NL02 are moved back to Northern Lights instead of Cooper

● FC01 and FC06 are moved back to Four Corners instead of Bryant

● A total of 341 number of students would be moved to a new school

According to the district’s Letter to Spartan Families, the decision came from a years-long study that you can learn more about by clicking here.

The board plans to share the next steps for the Spartan community in the coming weeks before winter break as well as confirming with all families which school their children will be attending in the 2024-25 school year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

Lincoln Park Fire
House fire in Lincoln Park quickly extinguished
ST. PAUL, MN
MN lawmakers hold informational hearing on childcare costs
Rock Ridge hockey team raise money for Katie.
Iron Range hockey team raises thousands after a car crash leaves teammate hospitalized
Hayward's float was a big part of the 1983 Christmas City of the North parade.
Holding On To History: 65 years of the Christmas City of the North parade