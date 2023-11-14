Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman from Onamia, Minnesota is dead following a crash last night in Mille Lacs County.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Monday, November 13, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Cathy Donovan, 56, of Onamia, was walking along Highway 169 near milepost 220 in Kathio Township when she was struck by a car heading northbound.

The incident is being labeled as a hit-and-run.

Authorities say Donovan was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

No word yet on who was driving the car.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

