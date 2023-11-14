Mild weather persists with windy conditions today

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Today will be windy with SW winds at 15-25 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies dominate with mild weather with a high of 56 in Duluth and 50′s region wide. Clouds will clear out tonight and into tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see the winds die down with more mild weather. The high will be 50 with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the S at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Thursday will start mild with high of 54 degrees likely in the first half of the day as a front moves through, giving us a slight chance of a stray shower or two with temperatures falling into the 40′s for the afternoon and winds picking up out of the W at 15-20 MPH.

