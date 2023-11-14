Man suffers life-threatening injuries after electrical box explodes at a Home Depot

A man was burned and critically injured when an electrical box exploded in a Phoenix-area Home...
A man was burned and critically injured when an electrical box exploded in a Phoenix-area Home Depot.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is fighting for his life at a Phoenix hospital with severe burns.

According to authorities, the man was injured after an electrical box exploded at a Home Depot on Tuesday.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the store near 36th Street and Thomas Road at around 10 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene said that the unidentified man suffered “significant burns to his face and hands.”

It’s unclear whether the victim was an electrical worker or an employee at the store.

Rescue crews were able to transport him to the hospital and keep the fire from extending to the rest of the building.

However, authorities didn’t immediately release what caused the explosion.

Video of the incident showed several workers standing outside of the store.

A building systems specialist is currently working to determine whether the store is safe enough to remain open.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death
Fatal Crash graphic
Onamia woman dead following hit-and-run
Stock photo
Hibbing man arrested after search reveals 5lbs of Meth
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

Three children and two adults were shot Sunday at the flea market in the Houston suburb.
3 arrested in shooting at Texas flea market that also killed a child and wounded 4 others
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help