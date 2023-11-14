Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death

ENGLAND. (Northern News Now) - After the tragic death of pro hockey player Adam Johnson, an arrest has been made.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

According to the South Yorkshire Police, officers have been investigating Johnson’s death after he received a skate blade to the neck during a hockey game in the UK.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall for the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement:

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”

At this time, the man arrested is still in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

