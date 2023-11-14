House fire in Lincoln Park quickly extinguished

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The quick action of the Duluth Fire Department prevented a house fire in Lincoln Park from growing out of control.

DFD received a call about a house fire on 2220 Sixth Street West around 5:55 p.m. Monday. According to authorities, crews arrived on the scene to flames on the exterior of the house’s back porch.

The person in the home and their pets escaped unharmed.

Firefighters said a powerline was downed in the backyard. Minnesota Power responded to the incident and turned off the power.

The cause is still under investigation.

