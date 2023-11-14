Eveleth fire required two million gallons of water, city reassures water supply is not running low

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than two million gallons of water was used to fight the large building fire that took 12 hours to contain in Eveleth.

The large fire Sunday, required assistance from 18 different departments, including Gilbert and Virginia. The two departments brought additional water to fight the flames.

After the fire in downtown Eveleth was extinguished, community members were concerned the city had run out of water.

“You’re pumping over eight hours, 4000 gallons a minute,” said Eveleth Director of Public Works Jerry Rosati. “That’s a lot of water. So that’s when they make the decision that we need to do something else too, to help ourselves.”

Eveleth has two facilities responsible for storing and supplying water to the entire city, which includes residential homes and businesses. One, is a water tank with a 750,000 gallon capacity and the other is a reservoir capable of holding up to two million gallons.

“It’s over half full so we have over a million gallons of water in it at all times,” said Rosati. “You don’t want to pull a system dry. You could go probably four days on what they pumped out in eight hours.”

Eveleth Fire Chief Guy Spurlin says he made the decision to bring in more water from neighboring departments after seeing the alarming rate of water being pumped.

“About an hour into the incident, the water demand on hydrants that we had here were pulling so much water we weren’t keeping up,” said Chief Spurlin. “So we devised the plan. And then we started having issues so we initiated the plan.”

It will take some time and money for the water supply to return to normal levels, but city leaders have no concerns of the supply running dry. Rosati said he received many phone calls from residents concerned about a loss of drinking water, but he wants to reassure residents the process to replenish the water supply is already underway.

“We never got to the point that I was afraid of running out of water,” said Rosati. “But that’s why I said, with the help of other communities, bringing in some water sources that really helped us.”

