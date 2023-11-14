City by City: Hayward, Superior, Virginia

The 23rd annual Festival of Trees is back in Virginia.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Hayward, WI- With winter approaching, and the holidays soon after, St. Joseph’s Church is hosting the Recycled Christmas Sale for Christmas items and winter clothing. All proceeds will benefit youth programs at the church. The sale is is Saturday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Superior, WI- The UW-Superior music department is hosting an orchestra concert on November 16 featuring the College of St. Scholastica’s Chamber Strings. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The night will feature several classical orchestra pieces and a few songs from the English Rock Band Radiohead. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. The show will be held at Thorpe Langley Auditorium.

Virginia, MN- The 23rd annual Festival of Trees is back in Virginia. The week of festive fun begins on Wednesday, November 15 with Business After Hours hosted by the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce. Thursday and Friday there will be BINGO with the Virginia Community Foundation. The weekend features the popular Tour of Homes and Pancake Breakfast. During the week there is also a raffle and ongoing silent auction. All money raised is donated to cold caps for oncology patients at Essentia and community projects sponsored by the Virginia Community Foundation.

