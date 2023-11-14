Bad crash closes rural road in Carlton County

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRENSHALL, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash late on Monday night has closed a roadway near Wrenshall.

County crews closed Carlton County Road 4 after a crash that involved two vehicles.

We are waiting on more information and will add updates as they come on.

