2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia
A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’