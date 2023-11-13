Warmer weather kicks off the week!

MONDAY: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the WSW at 5-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A warm front works its way through the region bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be breezy once again out of the SW at 10-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Lows will be in the 30s with decreasing clouds.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure returns bringing mostly clear skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows will be in the 30s with increasing clouds.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. A cold front brings a chance for rain, with a little snow possible in northern MN. At this time, rain/snow accumulation looks minimal, but check back for updates as we get closer!

