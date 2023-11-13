Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

In a statement on Nov. 8, Target CEO Brian Cornell said stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.

“Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic,” Cornell said. “But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Walmart, similarly, will also be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Walmart announced its decision last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash

Latest News

A pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were killed in a car crash in Washington state....
Wrong-way crash kills pregnant woman, 2-year-old son
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
After the federal government announced they would be investigating possible civil rights...
Detainees set sheets on fire, face charges for riot at South Carolina jail
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals