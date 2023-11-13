Section of Arrowhead Road to be closed for maintenance

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A section of Arrowhead Road in Duluth will be closed this week for maintenance.

City officials state the closure will be on Monday and Tuesday for a private utility service repair.

The closure will be between Melrose Avenue and Dunedin Avenue.

That’s on the border of the Hunter’s Park & Chester Park neighborhoods.

There will also be a signed detour route.

