Section of Arrowhead Road to be closed for maintenance
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A section of Arrowhead Road in Duluth will be closed this week for maintenance.
City officials state the closure will be on Monday and Tuesday for a private utility service repair.
The closure will be between Melrose Avenue and Dunedin Avenue.
That’s on the border of the Hunter’s Park & Chester Park neighborhoods.
There will also be a signed detour route.
