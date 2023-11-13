Nordic Center celebrates the season with Gingerbread workshop

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders of all ages gathered on Sunday to perfect the art of making gingerbread houses.

It’s all in preparation for the Pepperkakebyen Gingerbread City celebration, an annual event hosted by the Nordic Center.

2023 marks the 12th year of the month-long event. During its run, the public can view the gingerbread house masterpieces at the Nordic Center in Duluth.

The festivities are a smaller version of the world’s largest Gingerbread City that is held every year in Bergen Norway.

Organizers hope this year will see more attendees than ever before.

“We welcome everybody to come,” Pepperkakebyen Creative Director Alison Aune said. “This is an open community event. We would love for it to grow larger if people want to start making houses and bring them in we’re open to that.”

The gingerbread city will open for the season on Friday, November 17. It can then be viewed during regular gallery hours, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.