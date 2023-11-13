Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise

Cade Wolfe of Mankato
US Army Logo
US Army Logo(MGN)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Southern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 2018 Mankato East High School graduate who died in a military accident on Friday.

Family and friends identified Cade Wolfe, 24, of Mankato as one of the five victims before the official release from the Department of Defense.

On Monday the Department of Defense reported, “Operations aviation Soldiers killed during routine flight training as a result of a helicopter crash, Nov. 10, 2023 in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy / hostile actions, The MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting aerial refueling training when the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in the crash.”

The deceased are:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

