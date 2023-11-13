Minnesota Ballet hosts Sugar Plum Fair Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Depot in Duluth was decked out in holiday spirit for the Sugar Plum Fair on Sunday.

The annual event featured face painting, cookie frosting, ornament decorating and other activities.

The fair not only raised money for the Minnesota Ballet, but also raised awareness about the classes and other educational opportunities at Minnesota Ballet.

According to executive director Maude Dornfeld, dance can be a good way to stay in shape.

”Dance is a great way to stay fit both mentally and physically, so we just want to encourage people to participate in activities and get out there and have fun,” Dornfeld said.

The fair is also inspired by one of the characters in the classic holiday tale the Nutcracker.

Minnesota Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker will open in just under a month. The show will run from December 8-10 at Symphony Hall.

