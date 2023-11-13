Mild & breezy start to the week

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs
By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies! Tonight there will be mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-15mph. Lows will fall into the 20′s and lower 30′s.

Tonight
Tonight

TUESDAY: Winds really pick up on Tuesday. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be southwest 10-20 gusting to 35mph. Highs will be in the mid-50′s.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the west 5-10mph.

Wednesday
Wednesday

THURSDAY: A low pressure system will slide in from the Dakota’s on Thursday. Right now it looks like we will remain mostly dry from this system. But it will bring in some heat again on Thursday along with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with breezy southerly winds.

7-Day
7-Day

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

