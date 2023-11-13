Mild & breezy start to the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies! Tonight there will be mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-15mph. Lows will fall into the 20′s and lower 30′s.

Tonight (Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: Winds really pick up on Tuesday. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be southwest 10-20 gusting to 35mph. Highs will be in the mid-50′s.

Tomorrow (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the west 5-10mph.

Wednesday (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: A low pressure system will slide in from the Dakota’s on Thursday. Right now it looks like we will remain mostly dry from this system. But it will bring in some heat again on Thursday along with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with breezy southerly winds.

7-Day (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.