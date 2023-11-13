Mankato solider among 5 service members killed in helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, was killed in a training exercise when his helicopter went down over the weekend in the Eastern Mediterran.
By Michael McShane and Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 2018 Mankato East High School Graduate, who died in a military accident on Friday.

Family and friends have identified 24-year-old Cade Wolfe of Mankato as one of the five victims.

The military’s European Command said the helicopter went down over the weekend during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

The five service members who died were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are two carrier strike groups operating in the region, U.S. Air Force squadrons have received additional crews and warplanes, and U.S. special operations forces have been added to help Israel in efforts to rescue hostages taken into Gaza.

Army aviation special operations forces are assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group has almost 3,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash

Latest News

Sturgeon at Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth
Ryan feeds the sturgeon at Duluth’s Great Lakes Aquarium
Bentleyville History Exhibit at The Depot
History exhibit to open at The Depot for Bentleyville’s 20th year
Lake Superior Zoo "Zoo Lights" 2023
Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Zoo Light’s event returns for 100th year
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame