Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Zoo Light’s event returns for 100th year

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Zoo’s annual after-hours light event is returning for its centennial year.

“Zoo Lights” is returning on November 24 through the holiday season.

Officials say for its 100th year there will be an expanded light display and new giant inflatables.

The Grinch, along with Santa and Mrs. Clause are set to make appearances on select days.

There will also be free smores and the Safari Cafe will have hot chocolate and treats.

Tickets are $7 for non-members, $5 for members, and kids ages two and under are free.

Guests can also purchase a season pass that provides admission for up to four people.

The pass is good for all nights of the event.

Additional family members can be added for $5 a person.

“Zoo Lights” Schedule:

  • November 24, 25, 26
  • December 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 15. 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

