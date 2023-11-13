History exhibit to open at The Depot for Bentleyville’s 20th year

Bentleyville History Exhibit at The Depot
Bentleyville History Exhibit at The Depot(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - To celebrate the “Tour of Lights” 20th anniversary The Depot is planning something extra special.

The Depot is unveiling its “Bentleyville 20th Anniversary History Exhibit” on November 14.

Guests will be able to relive the history of the event by traveling back in time looking at highlights and interesting history.

There will be a walk-through mini-display of bygone Bentleyville decorations, lights, and signs.

In addition, 20 years of souvenirs, swag, and the original Bentleyville sleigh will be on display.

The official exhibit ribbon cutting and open house will be on November 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Nathan Bentley and his Bentleyville team.

Cookie and hot chocolate will also be served.

The exhibit will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November 14 through December 31 at The Depot.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash

Latest News

Lake Superior Zoo "Zoo Lights" 2023
Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Zoo Light’s event returns for 100th year
The annual event featured face painting, cookie frosting, ornament decorating and other...
Minnesota Ballet hosts Sugar Plum Fair Sunday
The Pepperkakebyen Gingerbread City celebration, an annual event hosted by the Nordic Center.
Nordic Center celebrates the season with Gingerbread workshop
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald.
Commemorating the Edmund Fitzgerald Anniversary with advancements to Shipping Technology