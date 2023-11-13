History exhibit to open at The Depot for Bentleyville’s 20th year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - To celebrate the “Tour of Lights” 20th anniversary The Depot is planning something extra special.

The Depot is unveiling its “Bentleyville 20th Anniversary History Exhibit” on November 14.

Guests will be able to relive the history of the event by traveling back in time looking at highlights and interesting history.

There will be a walk-through mini-display of bygone Bentleyville decorations, lights, and signs.

In addition, 20 years of souvenirs, swag, and the original Bentleyville sleigh will be on display.

The official exhibit ribbon cutting and open house will be on November 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Nathan Bentley and his Bentleyville team.

Cookie and hot chocolate will also be served.

The exhibit will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November 14 through December 31 at The Depot.

