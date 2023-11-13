Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fire crews in Eveleth spent close to 12 hours Sunday battling a fire that displaced several people and forced a building to be demolished to stop the blaze from spreading.

Crews were called to report of a fire in a building on Grant Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

The building housed several apartments.

Fire and smoke also damaged adjacent buildings.

According to the Eveleth Fire Department, at least eight people have been displaced due to that fire.

Close to two million gallons of water were used to extinguish it.

The fire was finally out by around 5:00 p.m.

The Red Cross is working to find accommodations for those displaced by the fire.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.

