Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they already were on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people older than 14 years of age.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

The study was published Saturday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash
Higher pressure to the south will help provide mild air to a warm front all week long.
Warm spell will turn up the heat for the week ahead

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise