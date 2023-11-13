City of Superior trademarks ‘Wisconsin’s Winter Capital’

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - With the third largest municipal forest in the country, Superior has made a massive trademark.

The city is now trademarked as “Wisconsin’s Winter Capital.”

To inform winter enthusiasts about all the winter activities and events Superior and Douglas County have to offer, this year’s winter tourism campaign will highlight “Snowperior.”

Some of the fun includes over 300 miles of scenic snowmobile trails, fishing, and downhill skiing.

In addition, the city hosts the Lake Superior Ice Festival, which celebrates all things ice.

For more information or to plan a trip to Wisconsin’s Winter Capital, click here.

