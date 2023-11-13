City of Superior trademarks ‘Wisconsin’s Winter Capital’

Superior's winter campaign 'Snowperior'
Superior's winter campaign 'Snowperior'(Gotta Be Superior)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - With the third largest municipal forest in the country, Superior has made a massive trademark.

The city is now trademarked as “Wisconsin’s Winter Capital.”

To inform winter enthusiasts about all the winter activities and events Superior and Douglas County have to offer, this year’s winter tourism campaign will highlight “Snowperior.”

Some of the fun includes over 300 miles of scenic snowmobile trails, fishing, and downhill skiing.

In addition, the city hosts the Lake Superior Ice Festival, which celebrates all things ice.

For more information or to plan a trip to Wisconsin’s Winter Capital, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Eveleth fire displaces many, building demolished to stop blaze from spreading
Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
US Army Logo
Minnesotan killed in Mediterranean military training exercise
Madeline Manion
Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash

Latest News

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, was killed in a training exercise when his helicopter went...
Mankato solider among 5 service members killed in helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
Matthew Closson
Duluth man violates probation, leads to brief standoff
Road closed generic
Section of Arrowhead Road to be closed for maintenance
Sturgeon at Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth
Ryan feeds the sturgeon at Duluth’s Great Lakes Aquarium