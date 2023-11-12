Warm spell will turn up the heat for the week ahead

WEATHER STORY: Southerly winds associated with a low pressure system will usher in a warm spell starting Sunday. Sunday afternoon, temps will rise to the 40′s with a few days in the 50′s coming up. The 65th Annual Christmas City of the North Parade is coming up on Friday. The weather for that should be nice for watching the show on Superior Street or on TV. In fact, precip chances will be rare to non-existent in the next seven days, too.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will become clear but it won’t get too cold as a warm front continues to keep temps up. The overnight low will be around 32. The wind will be SSW 10-20 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

MONDAY: The sky will become mostly sunny as a high pressure cell takes over to our south. The afternoon high will be 47. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy but precip should stay our of our region. The morning low will be 33. The high will make it to 53. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Warmer than normal temps will be here through next Saturday. The latest models indicate rain and snow chances missing us all week long. See you on the street or on the air for the Christmas City of the North Parade!

The week ahead will be warm and dry (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.