UWS men’s basketball team goes 2-0 at Merril Thompson Classic

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Regional teams met at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium as UW-Superior hosted the Merrill Thompson Classic.

UW-River Falls, UW-La Crosse, and Concordia competed in the early-season event.

On day one, the Yellowjackets defeated UW-Lacrosse 76-68 with four players scoring over 15 points.

UWS would face River Falls on the second day and after an early 13-point first-half deficit the Yellowjackets climbed back to a 75-70 victory led by J’Vaun Walker’s 38 points. (Highlights Above)

The UWS men’s basketball team starts the season 3-0 as they look ahead to a border battle match against Saint Scholastica on Nov. 15 at the Reif Gymnasium in Duluth.

