UW-Superior hosts ‘Yellowjacket Family Fun Day’

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Local families were given the opportunity to hang out with collegiate athletes at the UW-Superior campus on Saturday.

In the second “Yellowjacket Family Fun Days” event UWS athletes spent time with about 150 local children, introducing them to many different sporting activities.

The event was hosted in the Dr. Lydia C. Thering Fieldhouse through a partnership with Superior Choice Credit Union.

Athletes who help out gain valuable experience working with kids which can be helpful as many plan to coach or become teachers.

”I love it, It’s great, as a physical education major I enjoy playing with all the kids and having fun, I don’t mind getting up early,” said Track and Field athlete Kenzie Tuura.

With this being the second event of the now monthly transition Athletic Director Nick Bursik sees it as a way to help the local community.

“The feedback has been very positive, it’s certainly an opportunity especially when we get into the winter months for indoor activities for the families,” said Bursik.

The event is free and open to the public with each attendee receiving an autograph card, a Culver free scoop of custard coupon, and a youth ticket to a Yellowjacket Athletics event.

The next Yellowjacket Family Fun Day is slated for Dec. 9 with the baseball and softball teams.

For a full list of dates or any more information click here to visit the Yellowjacket Athletics website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.