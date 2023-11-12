Twin Ports teen skates her way back to sectionals

TWIN PORTS. (Northern News Now) - Madeline Manion is a 15-year-old figure skater from Superior who qualified for the Midwestern Sectional Finals for the second year in a row.

“I was kind of shocked,” said Manion. “I was like, you know, I don’t know if it’s gonna happen this year that I was just kind of like, oh, we’re gonna make it a goal but I wasn’t sure.”

Manion is a three-time Minnesota state champion and part of the Duluth Figure Skating Club. She will represent the Twin Ports area in sectionals, which will take place from Tuesday to Sunday in Bloomington, Minnesota.

“I made 16th out of 24 skaters that are able to go to sectionals,” said Manion. “So if I place top four in that I’m able to spend a week in California for the U.S. figure skating national development team.”

Manion has worked hard in skating. Now in high school, she practices three hours a day, six days a week.

“Maddy has been a part of the Duluth Figure Skating Club since she was two,” said Alyssa Reder-Judnick, the Duluth Figure Skating Club Director. “So for quite a long time so it’s really fun to see her go from a teeny little tot to be able to now show off the Duluth figure skating club on that national platform.”

Along with her family and friends, Manion is already receiving support from a national platform. The athletes of Stars on Ice, a worldwide figure skating tour making their only stop in the United States at the DECC on Dec. 16, wished Manion good luck before her big day.

“I used to like watch them on the ice going to nationals, the Olympics, whatever,” said Manion “So it’s just kind of like, really exciting and cool to see people that I’ve looked up to for so many years cheer me on for something so big.”

