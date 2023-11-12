No. 18 UMD swept by No. 4 North Dakota in home series after a 2-0 defeat on Saturday

UMD's Joey Pierce (18) and UND's Cameron Berg (14) fight over a puck during UND's 2-0 win.
UMD's Joey Pierce (18) and UND's Cameron Berg (14) fight over a puck during UND's 2-0 win.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was back in AMSOIL Arena after a 4-2 defeat by the University of North Dakota on Friday.

It was much of the same on Saturday with less scoring as 4th-ranked UND only needed two goals tonight to head back to Grand Forks with the sweep.

The Fighting Hawks got on the board after a first-period power-play goal from Louis Jamernik.

Captain Riese Gaber scored the second goal for North Dakota off a backhand feed from Blake Jackson that gave UND the 2-0 victory.

UMD was unable to cash in on their red-hot power play, going 0 for 1 while North Dakota went 1 for 5.

UND’s Ludvig Persson made 30 saves for the shutout.

It’s the first time that North Dakota has won five straight games in Duluth since the 1960s.

UMD now heads on the road to St. Cloud, Minn next week to face the Huskies on Friday and Saturday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape continues to block off the scene of a fatal house fire in Aurora.
UPDATE: Authorities identify Aurora man who died in house fire
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash
David Lindberg
UPDATE: Missing Babbitt man found safe
PJ's Rescue recently took in six puppies, including Polar, after they were fond in the woods...
Twin Ports animal rescue stops taking in surrendered pets after recent increase
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County

Latest News

UW-Superior celebrates after 70-75 victory over UW-River Falls in the Merrill Thompson Classic.
UWS men’s basketball team goes 2-0 at Merril Thompson Classic
UMD football hold first spring practice
No. 24 UMD Football wins in final regular season game over Minnesota State
No. 18 UMD loses to No. 4 North Dakota
The game will decide both teams' playoff fate.
No.24 Bulldogs Football face No.9 Minnesota State Mankato in regular-season finale