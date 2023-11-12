No. 18 UMD swept by No. 4 North Dakota in home series after a 2-0 defeat on Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was back in AMSOIL Arena after a 4-2 defeat by the University of North Dakota on Friday.

It was much of the same on Saturday with less scoring as 4th-ranked UND only needed two goals tonight to head back to Grand Forks with the sweep.

The Fighting Hawks got on the board after a first-period power-play goal from Louis Jamernik.

Captain Riese Gaber scored the second goal for North Dakota off a backhand feed from Blake Jackson that gave UND the 2-0 victory.

UMD was unable to cash in on their red-hot power play, going 0 for 1 while North Dakota went 1 for 5.

UND’s Ludvig Persson made 30 saves for the shutout.

It’s the first time that North Dakota has won five straight games in Duluth since the 1960s.

UMD now heads on the road to St. Cloud, Minn next week to face the Huskies on Friday and Saturday.

