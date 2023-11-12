Magic beat Giannis, Bucks 112-97 for first win over Milwaukee in Orlando since 2018

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts to play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts to play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)(Kevin Kolczynski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Orlando’s Wagner brothers combined for 43 points and the Magic dealt the Milwaukee Bucks their second straight loss, 112-97 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, two nights after a 54-point effort in Thursday’s loss at Indiana.

The Bucks played a second game without Damian Lillard, who has a sore left calf.

Franz Wagner scored 24 for the Magic and Mo Wagner came off the bench with 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Suggs hit 4 of 8 3-point shots and added 20 points.

The loss broke Milwaukee’s 14-game win streak against the Magic and marked the Bucks first loss in Orlando since March 14, 2018.

