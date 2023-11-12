Festival of Trees event begins at the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even in November some celebrations are already starting to look ahead to Christmas.

Over the weekend the Junior League of Duluth held their annual Festival of Trees event.

The arts and crafts fair kicked off on Saturday morning.

Multiple vendors had a variety of items for participants including baked goods, woodworking crafts, metalwork, and more.

According to the organizers of the event, it allows local businesses to connect with customers face to face in a way they can’t over the internet.

“Online shopping has become such a big thing. A lot of these small businesses and vendors crave having a brick-and-mortar space.. so our Festival of Trees has grown from like 20 vendors 20 years ago to 177 vendors,” said Junior League of Duluth President-Elect Lauren Farden.

