Festival of Trees event begins at the DECC

A child looks at Christmas decorations during Duluth's Festival of Trees.
A child looks at Christmas decorations during Duluth's Festival of Trees.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even in November some celebrations are already starting to look ahead to Christmas.

Over the weekend the Junior League of Duluth held their annual Festival of Trees event.

The arts and crafts fair kicked off on Saturday morning.

Multiple vendors had a variety of items for participants including baked goods, woodworking crafts, metalwork, and more.

According to the organizers of the event, it allows local businesses to connect with customers face to face in a way they can’t over the internet.

“Online shopping has become such a big thing. A lot of these small businesses and vendors crave having a brick-and-mortar space.. so our Festival of Trees has grown from like 20 vendors 20 years ago to 177 vendors,” said Junior League of Duluth President-Elect Lauren Farden.

For ticket prices and more information visit their website by clicking here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape continues to block off the scene of a fatal house fire in Aurora.
UPDATE: Authorities identify Aurora man who died in house fire
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash
David Lindberg
UPDATE: Missing Babbitt man found safe
PJ's Rescue recently took in six puppies, including Polar, after they were fond in the woods...
Twin Ports animal rescue stops taking in surrendered pets after recent increase
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County

Latest News

Attendees at Twin Ports Veterans Day Expo Saturday.
Twin Ports Veterans Day Expo connecting vets to resources Saturday
Click above for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson November 11
Light snow may fall Saturday night before melting on the warming Sunday.
Light snow may strike Saturday night but warm spell will melt it Sunday
Marines celebrate their branch's birthday every November, 10th.
Northland Marines honor USMC’s 248th birthday
Click above for the video forecast
Northland Marine Corps vets celebrate USMC birthday