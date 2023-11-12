Crews battle fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning

Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning
Crews battling fire in Eveleth that sparked early Sunday morning(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST
EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Friends of the Northland Firewire, several Iron Range fire departments are battling a fire in downtown Eveleth.

The fire that broke out in the 300 block of Grant Avenue was reported to authorities around 5:30 Sunday morning.

According to people on scene, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the upper floor in the back of the building, located right next to Johnny D’s Bar.

Firewire officials said extinguishing the fire is using so much water that water tenders are being used to transport water to the scene.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.

