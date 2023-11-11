Twin Ports Veterans Day Expo connecting vets to resources Saturday

Attendees at Twin Ports Veterans Day Expo Saturday.
Attendees at Twin Ports Veterans Day Expo Saturday.(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A gathering in Superior Saturday is honoring those who’ve served and helping connect them to resources available to them.

Douglas County and University of Wisconsin Superior held their Twin Ports Veterans Day Expo Saturday.

The event was back in person for the first time since the pandemic.

More than 32 vendors took part.

The expo featured booths where attendees could learn about financial assistance, educational benefits, veteran owned businesses and more.

According to Douglas County Veterans Service Officer Erick Hudson, many veterans may not be aware of all the services available to them.

“A lot of veterans don’t realize that any veteran can apply for VA benefits, disability, healthcare things like that. We get a lot of veterans in our office that have been veterans for 40 or 50 years and don’t realize all the benefits that are out there,” Hudson said.

For those who missed the expo, but want to learn more about some of the resources available for veterans in northern Wisconsin, stop by the Douglas County Veterans Service office on the third floor of the Superior Court house.

For more information on their services, click here.

