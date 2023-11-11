Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Kealia Pond in Maui is currently drawing a lot of attention thanks to its color.

The pond looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as the water has taken on a glowing pink and purple hue.

“I didn’t believe that it could be that pink but it’s like a Pepto Bismol pink,” Maui resident Travis Morrin said. “I have some friends who have assured me that it’s a natural phenomenon. It just never happens here on Maui.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the refuge and confirms the pink water has been at the site for about a week and a half.

According to the agency, the color change is caused by a type of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity.

And Kealia’s levels are twice the salinity of seawater.

Officials said it is not likely toxic, and samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

It’s unclear how long it’ll last, but spectators are savoring the rare sight.

“It is so beautiful. It’s really cool,” Wailuku resident DJ Burton said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve driven by here thousands of times and it’s the first time I’ve seen it pink.”

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape continues to block off the scene of a fatal house fire in Aurora.
UPDATE: Authorities identify Aurora man who died in house fire
File photo of police lights.
Woman identified in deadly Biwabik crash
David Lindberg
UPDATE: Missing Babbitt man found safe
PJ's Rescue recently took in six puppies, including Polar, after they were fond in the woods...
Twin Ports animal rescue stops taking in surrendered pets after recent increase
Philip Joshua Johnson
Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man in Douglas County

Latest News

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Marines celebrate their branch's birthday every November, 10th.
Northland Marines honor USMC’s 248th birthday
Click above for the video forecast
Northland Marine Corps vets celebrate USMC birthday
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in...
Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier